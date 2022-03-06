SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

National average gas price spikes to $4/gal.

Gas prices are rising at a rate the U.S. hasn't seen since Hurricane Katrina, AAA says.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since 2008, the national average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $4 per gallon on Saturday night, Gas Buddy says.

Now gas prices stand 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon.

The daily rise of 15.8 cents per gallon on Friday was also the second-largest daily rise ever, coming close to the record of 18.1 cents per gallon set as Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf 17 years ago.

Prices have spiked across the country because of the Russian war on Ukraine as sanctions hurt Russia’s ability to export crude oil.

“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising - it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before. Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer.”

GasBuddy says they expect gasoline prices will continue to rise in the days ahead and could be just days away from setting a new all-time record high.

Here in South Carolina, Gas Buddy said that prices are likely to stay under 4 dollars.

The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $3.44 at a Charleston station as of Saturday night.

Click here to find the cheapest gas where you live.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office charged 44-year-old Sacajawea Lajetta Collins with...
Treatment facility being investigated after staff member accused of brutal assault
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
The Charleston Police Department charged Wesley Bernard Seabrook with discharging firearms into...
Report: School children run for their lives during Johns Island gunfight

Latest News

The Atlanta Braves pose with the the Commissioner's Trophy during a celebration at Truist Park,...
MLB, players resume talks, 5 days after openers canceled
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, the site...
VP Harris to mark ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Death toll nears 6 million as pandemic enters its 3rd year