National average gas price spikes to $4/gal.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since 2008, the national average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $4 per gallon on Saturday night, Gas Buddy says.

Now gas prices stand 10 cents below the all-time record of $4.103 per gallon.

The daily rise of 15.8 cents per gallon on Friday was also the second-largest daily rise ever, coming close to the record of 18.1 cents per gallon set as Hurricane Katrina tore through the Gulf 17 years ago.

Prices have spiked across the country because of the Russian war on Ukraine as sanctions hurt Russia’s ability to export crude oil.

“This is a milestone that was hard to imagine happening so quickly, but with bipartisan support of severe sanctions on Russia, is not exactly surprising - it is the cost of choking off Russia from energy revenue,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said. “As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before. Shopping and paying smart at the pump will be critical well into summer.”

GasBuddy says they expect gasoline prices will continue to rise in the days ahead and could be just days away from setting a new all-time record high.

Here in South Carolina, Gas Buddy said that prices are likely to stay under 4 dollars.

The cheapest gas in the Lowcountry was selling for $3.44 at a Charleston station as of Saturday night.

