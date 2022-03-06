No injuries in Beaufort County afternoon shooting

SEABROOK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several homes and vehicles were shot in Seabrook.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Stuart Point Road.

Deputies say the suspects were traveling in two vehicles: a black Dodge Durango and a black Honda Civic.

There were at least three subjects in each vehicle, an incident report stated.

Following the shooting that left no one injured, the subjects drove off toward Trask Parkway, investigators say.

The suspects were described as males wearing face coverings.

Anyone who has information on the subjects’ identities is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.

