SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

No injuries in Beaufort County afternoon shooting

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEABROOK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several homes and vehicles were shot in Seabrook.

It happened around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Stuart Point Road.

Deputies say the suspects were traveling in two vehicles: a black Dodge Durango and a black Honda Civic.

There were at least three subjects in each vehicle, an incident report stated.

Following the shooting that left no one injured, the subjects drove off toward Trask Parkway, investigators say.

The suspects were described as males wearing face coverings.

Anyone who has information on the subjects’ identities is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch at 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.
Fire closes portion of Rivers Avenue
The shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since the fall, and it’s been difficult to...
Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A Moncks Corner neighborhood was damaged by an apparent tornado in May 2021.
Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill