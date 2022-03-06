SC Lottery
Rival UNC upsets No. 4 Duke in Coach K’s Cameron farewell

Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a game between Duke and Virginia Tech.
Mike Krzyzewski looks on during a game between Duke and Virginia Tech.(WDBJ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina spoiled retiring Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski’s emotional home finale at Cameron Indoor Stadium, upsetting fourth-ranked rival Duke 94-81.

The Tar Heels shot 59% after halftime to pull away late and avenge a 20-point home loss last month to the Blue Devils. Armando Bacot scored 23 points to lead UNC.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 23 points for the Blue Devils, who shot just 42%. The game featured more than 90 former Blue Devils players participating in a pregame photo with Krzyzewski.

