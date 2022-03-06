SC Forestry Commission issues statewide Red Flag Fire Alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Forestry Commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert after over 100 wildfires have burned across the state in recent days.

The agency says the alert, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. Monday, discourages people from burning when weather conditions create a higher risk for wildfires.

“In addition to weather forecasts for most of the state calling for higher-than-normal winds and wind gusts in the near term, the agency is already responding to a dramatic uptick in wildfire ignitions in the past 72 hours,” read a statement from the commission.

Officials added 106 wildfires have burned more than 1,500 acres in South Carolina between Thursday and Saturday, while the number of total wildfires this year has already eclipsed those recorded last year.

The alert does not ban outdoor burning but does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires.

“Residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas. SCFC officials expect to lift the alert later in the week as weather conditions improve,” the commission said.

In the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, burn bans have currently been issued in unincorporated areas of Horry County as well as the City of Conway, Darlington County and Marlboro County.

