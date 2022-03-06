SC Lottery
Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Sunday marks the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the National Weather Service jointly sponsor the week to remind people that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards in South Carolina and people need to take proper safety precautions.

The week includes a statewide tornado drill on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m., where the National Weather Service will send out a test tornado warning that should cause weather radios and other alarms to go off.

Officials are urging schools, daycares and businesses to respond to the test warning by practicing their tornado safety drills.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says the state averages 11 tornadoes each year since 1950, resulting in 47 fatalities and 1,057 injuries.

South Carolina ranks 26th in the United States in the number of tornado strikes, and 18th in the number of tornadoes per square mile.

The most common type of tornado, the relatively weak and short-lived type, occurs between March and May. However, tornadoes can occur almost anywhere at any time.

The SCEMD is also using the week to emphasize that people should not drive into areas where water covers the road during flooding.

