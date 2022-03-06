Warming up this afternoon ahead of a cooler week with showers!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control for the rest of the day! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Warm weather continues Monday with highs in the lower 80s. A cold front will move closer to the area on Tuesday and remain near the area through the remainder of the week. Shower chances will kick in late Tuesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week. Have the rain gear ready to go! Temperatures will also drop back into the 60s and 70s with the rain chances. A secondary cold front will approach the area by next weekend.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. High 81, Low 63.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 83, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 78, Low 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 75, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 68, Low 59.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 70, Low 58.

SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 69.

