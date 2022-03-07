Charleston Animal Society holding free pet vaccine event in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is partnering with a national nonprofit to hold a free pet vaccine clinic.

The event, in partnership with Petco Love, is scheduled for March 19 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the intersection of Noisette Drive and Avenue B on the old navy base in North Charleston.

Petco Love uses the month of March to encourage pet owners to stay up to date on their pets’ vaccinations.

The clinic will offer vaccines for rabies, DAPPv and HCP feline.

