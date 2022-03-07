SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cops: Man wearing pirate hat accused of vandalizing Mount Pleasant business

The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Jackson Joseph Armstrong with shoplifting and...
The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Jackson Joseph Armstrong with shoplifting and assaulting or resisting public official or police.(CCDC)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 25-year-old man who is accused of vandalizing a business in Mount Pleasant and attempting to spit on a police officer.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Jackson Joseph Armstrong with shoplifting and assaulting or resisting public official or police.

Armstrong’s charges stems from an investigation on Sunday at the Sunoco gas station on 1683 Highway 17 where it was reported that a man dressed in baggy clothing and a pirate hat vandalized the business and smashed bottles inside and outside the business.

An employee said the man came into the business and said he would “blow it up.”

The employee also reported that the suspect also failed to pay for a bottle of beer which he smashed in the business, and he also smashed another bottle of beer that he paid for outside the store.

A report states the suspect admitted to being in the business, failing to pay for the beer and smashing glass bottles of beer in the business and shoplifting an orange.

According to investigators, the suspect also fabricated a story that he approached the victim with a knife, however the victim said that never happened and saw the knife in the suspect’s pocket but was never threatened by it.

During the encounter, authorities say the suspect attempted to spit on a police officer twice.

Authorities say a search of the suspect yielded an orange, a large knife, and marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Latest News

The Charleston County School District will be offering families a full-time virtual program...
Charleston Co. School District offering full-time virtual option
North Charleston fire officials say no one was injured when ammunition exploded as firefighters...
Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
A project to upgrade the seawall along the downtown Charleston peninsula is expected to move...
Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase