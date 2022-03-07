Cougars fall to Panthers in Sunday finale

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The College of Charleston baseball team fell to High Point in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers rallied twice in a back-and-forth affair to secure a series sweep over the Cougars in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 4

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-4), High Point (4-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first scoring twice in the top of the fourth inning to take an early 2-0 lead.

High Point capitalized on a two-out error in the home half scoring three runs to go ahead, 3-2.

Freshman Tyler Sorrentino tied it up at 3-3 in the fifth with a clutch RBI triple and scored on a sac fly by Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars back in front, 4-3.

The Panthers equalized half an inning later on an RBI single from Adam Stuart.