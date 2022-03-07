SC Lottery
Cougars fall to Panthers in Sunday finale

By College of Charleston Athletics
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The College of Charleston baseball team fell to High Point in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers rallied twice in a back-and-forth affair to secure a series sweep over the Cougars in non-conference play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 4

Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)

Records: Charleston (7-4), High Point (4-8)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars struck first scoring twice in the top of the fourth inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
  • High Point capitalized on a two-out error in the home half scoring three runs to go ahead, 3-2.
  • Freshman Tyler Sorrentino tied it up at 3-3 in the fifth with a clutch RBI triple and scored on a sac fly by Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars back in front, 4-3.
  • The Panthers equalized half an inning later on an RBI single from Adam Stuart.
  • High Point loaded the bases and walked off with the win on a one-out hit-by-pitch in the ninth.

KEY COUGARS

  • Sorrentino paced the Cougars reaching base three times in a 2-for-4 effort with an RBI and a run scored.
  • Trotter Harlan went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.
  • Connor Campbell surrendered one unearned run on three hits with two K’s in three and one-third innings.
  • William Privette battled through four and two-thirds innings in relief allowing one earned run and fanning two.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • Junior JT Marr finished the game 1-for-3 to extend his reached base streak to 11 games to begin his CofC career.
  • The Cougars suffer just their third series sweep since the start of the 2019 season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars return home to host Penn in a two-game midweek series beginning on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

