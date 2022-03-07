Cougars fall to Panthers in Sunday finale
HIGH POINT, N.C. - The College of Charleston baseball team fell to High Point in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon as the Panthers rallied twice in a back-and-forth affair to secure a series sweep over the Cougars in non-conference play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: High Point 5, College of Charleston 4
Location: High Point, N.C. (Williard Stadium)
Records: Charleston (7-4), High Point (4-8)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first scoring twice in the top of the fourth inning to take an early 2-0 lead.
- High Point capitalized on a two-out error in the home half scoring three runs to go ahead, 3-2.
- Freshman Tyler Sorrentino tied it up at 3-3 in the fifth with a clutch RBI triple and scored on a sac fly by Joseph Mershon to put the Cougars back in front, 4-3.
- The Panthers equalized half an inning later on an RBI single from Adam Stuart.
- High Point loaded the bases and walked off with the win on a one-out hit-by-pitch in the ninth.
KEY COUGARS
- Sorrentino paced the Cougars reaching base three times in a 2-for-4 effort with an RBI and a run scored.
- Trotter Harlan went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.
- Connor Campbell surrendered one unearned run on three hits with two K’s in three and one-third innings.
- William Privette battled through four and two-thirds innings in relief allowing one earned run and fanning two.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Junior JT Marr finished the game 1-for-3 to extend his reached base streak to 11 games to begin his CofC career.
- The Cougars suffer just their third series sweep since the start of the 2019 season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars return home to host Penn in a two-game midweek series beginning on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.
