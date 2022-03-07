SC Lottery
Deputies arrest second suspect for Orangeburg County murder

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of a second man suspected in a murder in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams of Cordova was formally charged on Monday with murder, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Authorities have already arrested 18-year-old Deamonta Davis of St. Matthews. Davis was charged last week with one count each of murder and attempted murder.

“My investigators conducted a very active investigation from the minute we got this call,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We now have both of our suspects in custody.”

Ravenell said the two men are charged in connection with the fatal Feb. 22 shooting death of an Orangeburg man.

“A second man having suffered from a gunshot wound was located in the backyard of the Woodridge Lane residence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Both suspects could face life in prison if convicted of murder, according to deputies.

