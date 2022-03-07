SC Lottery
Dorchester District 2 interviewing for new superintendent

By Lauren Quinlan
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is still on the hunt for their next superintendent.

The district school board will be holding four executive session meetings Monday through Thursday regarding their search for a new superintendent. DD2 officials say the board plans to conduct interviews during the meetings, but they don’t plan on making any decisions yet.

DD2 Superintendent Joe Pye announced in November he would retire at the end of this school year. By May, when he is scheduled to leave the district, the board says they would like to have found a replacement.

The board says they want the best candidate that can push the district forward and is the right fit for the district’s needs.

Board member Justin Farnsworth says they haven’t gotten down to their finalist yet. When they are down to three or four candidates, they will share more information with the public.

Farnsworth says they take this process seriously, which is why we only know so much now.

“We want to make sure that these folks understand that their confidentiality is number one. There is a very sound and legal process to hire a superintendent,” Farnsworth said.

The board says they will provide an update on the progress of the superintendent search at their regularly scheduled meeting on March 14.

