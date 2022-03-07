SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fire closes portion of Rivers Avenue

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.(Live 5/File)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a portion of Rivers Avenue is closed while crews respond to a structure fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire along with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Emergency Management Services responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since the fall, and it’s been difficult to...
Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run