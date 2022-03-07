Fire closes portion of Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says a portion of Rivers Avenue is closed while crews respond to a structure fire.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of Rivers Avenue near Carver Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire is under control and no injuries were reported.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and St. Andrews Fire along with the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Emergency Management Services responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

❗️ Avoid Rivers Ave & Carver Ave ❗️@NCPD has Rivers Ave blocked due to a structure fire. NCFD, @Charleston_Fire, St Andrews Fire, & CCEMS are on scene. Fire is under control. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/baaikgVIXw — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.