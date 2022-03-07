Increasing wildfire danger in SC leads to Red Flag alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A breezy, dry Monday has led the state Forestry Commission to issue a statewide Reg Flag Alert for outdoor burning in South Carolina.

The alert, which took effect at 6 a.m. Monday. is a strong cautionary statement asking the public to not burn outdoors while high winds and dry conditions are present around the state.

“The weather conditions that we’re seeing this time of year are completely predictable. We know this uptick is gonna happen. It’s just how dramatic will the increase in wildfire ignitions be. It’s pretty significant this year,” SC Forestry Commission Director of Communications Doug Wood said.

It’s one step below a complete burn ban. Georgetown County issued an outdoor burn ban for unincorporated areas until further notice.

“One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond. These conditions could create a scenario where we have more fires than we have resources,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

The commission issues around two to four of these red flag alerts a year, although some years they don’t issue any. In the past four days, Wood says nearly 150 wildfires have burned nearly 2,000 acres.

“We have already just in 2022 had more wildfires in South Carolina than we had in all fiscal year ‘21,” Wood said.

The high winds and gusts, combined with the very dry fuels on the ground, are also leading to re-ignitions of previously contained fires.

“The increase in fires is something we expect and plan for at the start of spring every year, but strong winds can really push fire danger to its limit, and we’re seeing that now,” Jones said.

While March is historically one of the busiest months for the Forestry Commission, firefighters on the ground are reporting this week’s spate of more frequent and larger-than-average fires are taking longer – and more firefighting resources – to contain and ultimately control.

The alert comes as a brush fire appeared to have occurred Monday near homes in the area of Pleasant Hill Road and Cokely Street in Hemingway. Smoke filled the woodsy area behind the homes for the majority of the day.

Wood says the Red Flag Fire Alert should end within the next day or two as conditions improve.

Wood wants to remind South Carolinians that they need to notify the forestry commission before doing any outdoor burning. Those conducting outdoor burns should also have water and tools on hand in case, and should never leave fires unattended.

‼️REMINDER‼️

There is a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert in effect. The Forestry Commission has responded to 150 wildfires that burned 2003.1 acres since the uptick in wildfire ignitions began last Thursday. https://t.co/dIUcl1kz8m pic.twitter.com/o6oE98JJMw — SCFC (@ForestryCommish) March 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.