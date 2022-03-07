SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Indiana boy rescued after getting stuck in tree rescuing cat

The Indianapolis Fire Department rescued a boy and a cat from a tree. (INDIANAPOLIS FIRE DEPARTMENT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A teenager who scaled a tree at an Indianapolis park to rescue a cat he spotted high up in the branches ended up stuck himself and in need of a rescue, officials said.

The 17-year-old boy was at Holliday Park on Indianapolis’ north side Saturday afternoon when he saw the cat and decided to rescue it by climbing 35 feet into the tree, the Indianapolis Fire Department said in a news release.

The teen, identified in the release only as “Owen,” told firefighters “he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety,” wrote Rita Reith, battalion chief and the department’s spokeswoman.

“While Owen had no trouble climbing up the tree – his positioning did not allow the same ease for getting down,” she added.

Firefighting crews were called to the park and they used a rope system to lower the boy safely to the ground about two hours later. The department also released video of the rescue.

The teen was checked out by medics, found to have only a few scrapes, and was released to his parents, although the cat remained in the tree.

“The cat seemed to enjoy the commotion but made no effort to climb down the tree,” Reith wrote.

Reith said Monday that a 21-year-old woman who was the cat’s owner ended up hiring a private company to retrieve the feline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Latest News

The boat was carrying at least 163 Haitian migrants in what federal officials say is a...
Boat carrying hundreds of Haitian migrants runs aground off Florida Keys
A growing number of states are boycotting Russian vodka in protest of the country's invasion of...
Consumer Watch: At least 8 states urge no sale of Russian-branded alchohol
When a New Jersey apartment caught fire, a father dropped his 3-year-old son out a window into...
First responders catch 3-year-old dropped out window by dad in fire rescue
The Charleston County School District will be offering families a full-time virtual program...
Charleston Co. School District offering full-time virtual option
Leaded gasoline was the dominant form of lead exposure from the 1940s to the late 1980s,...
Half of US adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids