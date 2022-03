Kentucky stuns No. 1 South Carolina to win SEC women’s title

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dre’una Edwards hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4.2 seconds left, and the Kentucky Wildcats rallied from 15 points down to upset top-ranked South Carolina 64-62 to win their first Southeastern Conference women’s tournament championship since 1982 and second all-time.

Kentucky hadn’t even reached this game since 2014.

These seventh-seeded Wildcats (19-11) won their 10th straight game with this the biggest yet after knocking off sixth-ranked LSU and No. 18 Tennessee to get to this championship.

The Wildcats snapped South Carolina’s 18-game winning streak this season.

They also ended the Gamecocks’ search for a third straight SEC tournament title for the regular season champs with Kentucky’s fourth win in as many days.

