From near record highs to rain and cooler weather this week!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One last day of dry weather before big changes head our way this week! With lots of sunshine today, highs will climb into the low to mid 80s for inland areas this afternoon. The record high is 86° at Charleston International Airport set in 1961. A cold front will push into the Southeast tomorrow increasing our cloud cover and bringing in a slight chance of a shower. As this front draws closer Wednesday and Thursday the chance of rain will continue to increase.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 84.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 69.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 72.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms, PM Clearing. High 68.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 55.

