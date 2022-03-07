No. 29 Chants fall in 10-innings at No. 21/24 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – For the second time over the weekend, the No. 21/24 North Carolina Tar Heels took advantage of their last at-bat, this time picking up a two-out, bases-loaded RBI-single in the bottom of the 10th inning to escape with a 4-3 extra-inning walk-off win over No. 29 Coastal Carolina on Sunday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.

The Chanticleers also lost in a UNC walk-off win on Friday night in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The loss dropped the Chants to 7-5 on the season and marks the fourth-straight loss for the men in teal. With the win, the Tar Heels improved to 11-1 on the season and remain undefeated at home at 11-0.

Offensively, the Chants had five players with one hit each for the game highlighted by Dale Thomas’ (1-for-4, HR, BB, RBI, 2 runs) solo home run and an RBI pinch-hit single in the eighth inning by junior Graham Brown (1-for-1, RBI, SB).

For the Tar Heels at the plate, Alberto Osuna (2-for-5, HR, RBI), Tomas Frick (2-for-4, RBI), and Hunter Stokely (2-for-4, BB, RBI) all had two hits and an RBI in the win, while catcher Eric Grintz (1-for-1, RBI) had the game-winning base hit in the 10th inning.

Coastal used eight arms in the contest, as Elliot Carney got the start and allowed just one run on three hits, four walks, and five strikeouts over 5.0-complete innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen.

With the loss out of the bullpen was sophomore Luke Barrow (0-1), as the righty walked two, struck out one, and gave up the winning hit in the bottom of the 10th.

Like CCU, North Carolina used eight pitchers on the day, as seven pitchers entered the game after starter Shaddon Peavyhouse, a former Chant, was knocked out of the game after 2.2 innings in which he gave up one run on two hits, two walks, and one strikeout.

The win went to right-hander Connor Ollio (1-0), as he entered the game in the 10th inning and got each of the two batters he faced out in his 0.2 innings pitched.

With one swing of the bat, the Chanticleers got on the scoreboard first in the top of the third inning, as Thomas blasted his second home run of the weekend and fourth of the season to left-center field to give the visitors in teal a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived, however, as Carney struck out the first two batters in the bottom of the third inning but then gave up a double followed by an RBI-single as the home team tied the game up at 1-1 after three innings played.

After both teams stranded at least one runner on base in the fourth frame, the Chanticleers took advantage of a one-out walk and a single to center field by Nick Lucky to set up Eric Brown with a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Thomas and put the Chants back on top at 2-1 midway through the fifth.

Looking to tie the game back up in the bottom half of the inning, the Tar Heels put the tying run on third with the help of a Coastal fielding error and a stolen base only to see Carney force a pop-out in foul territory and then get a big strikeout to end the inning, leaving the runner 90-feet away, and keep CCU on top at 2-1.

However, in their next at-bat in the bottom half of the sixth, the Tar Heels again broke through with two outs, as the lead-off hitter walked and then moved up to second on a wild pitch. After a pop-out on the infield and a strikeout, UNC’s Stokely lined a two-out single up the middle to knot the game back up at 2-2 with three innings to play.

The score would remain tied at 2-2 until the top of the eighth, as Kameron Guangorena laced a double to left field to put the go-ahead runner in scoring position. After designated hitter Cooper Weiss was hit by a pitch, pinch-hitter Graham Brown lined a pitch through the left side of the infield. Guangorena came racing around third and slid into the UNC catcher who tagged him out on the play.

However, the catcher was called for obstruction in blocking the plate which allowed Guangorena’s run to count and put the visitors back in front at 3-2.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Tar Heels tied the game back up with a solo home run to center field by Ozuna to start the inning and put the score at 3-3 heading into the ninth.

The Chants stranded one runner in the ninth and two in the 10th inning to keep the hopes alive for the home-standing Tar Heels, who also stranded two runners in the ninth before getting the walk-off base hit from Grintz in the bottom of the 10th.

Both teams left the base paths full for the game, as CCU stranded 11 runners, while North Carolina left 15 on base.

Coastal (7-5) will return home to host Wake Forest (11-0) on Tuesday, March 8, at 4 p.m. ET at Springs Brooks Stadium.

