SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County

Source: Live 5
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on State Road 176 near Poplar Hill Drive.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on State Road 176 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was killed in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The purpose of SCDOT’s initiative “Project: 700 Crosswalks” is to install or upgrade 700...
S.C. Dept. of Transportation making progress on initiative to install, upgrade 700 crosswalks across the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rivers Avenue reopened
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT making progress on initiative to install, upgrade 700 crosswalks across the Lowcountry