One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday night on State Road 176 near Poplar Hill Drive.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling west on State Road 176 when it ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was killed in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

