Samford tops Charleston Southern in series finale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern baseball fell to Samford in its ninth contest in 10 days Sunday evening.

The Bucs took the series after winning the first two installments of the series, but the finale went the way of Samford, 9-4, at Nielsen Field.

Samford (7-4) opened the game with damage in the first, the second-straight game the Bulldogs got runs in the first frame.

Will David came up big with a two-out single into right field, bringing Towns King and Garrett Howe around to score. Charleston Southern tried to answer back in the home-half of the first after loading the bases with nobody out, but Samford was able to work through the jam without giving any runs back.

Stephen Klein then pushed the advantage to 3-0 in favor of the Bulldogs with a solo shot to left. Samford would again make noise in the fifth frame, scratching four across in what would be proven to be the difference.

King’s single through the left side scored Colton Ledbetter and Andrew Bennett and Kaden Drier matched it was a two-run double to cap the inning, scoring King and Howe. CSU would get on the board in its half of the fifth, as an Austen Izzio groundout to short brought Connor Aldrich around to score.

The seventh inning proved to be a successful inning for both sides, as Samford found two runs in the frame before Charleston Southern would answer back with three of its own. Ledbetter started the scoring on a wild pitch and Klein walked with the bases loaded to bring Joseph Salvo around.

For the Bucs, Peyton Basler’s sacrifice bunt scored Hayden Harris and Izzio’s double brought Aldrich around before Tyrell Brewer’s sacrifice fly scored Izzio.

Evan Truitt (1-2) got the loss for Charleston Southern after going 4.2 innings and being charged with three earned on seven hits and four strikeouts.

The Bucs used seven different arms in the effort with Krishna Raj the only other to work through two innings or more.

Jalon Long (2-0) continued the remarkable start to his season, as the Samford righty worked through 5.1 innings and only surrendered one earned on five hits while punching out six en route to his second decision on the year.

IN THE BOX

”Samford came out and put two runs on the board in the first, and we had a great opportunity to respond in the bottom of the inning but Long made the pitches when he needed them and kept us from scoring,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “I thought Truitt had good stuff today overall. We just didn’t make a pitch or play that in the end hurt us. Offensively, I thought we had a few selfish at bats verses hitting for us, and those at bats came in moments when we had chances to get the game within our grasp.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan‘s side will have tomorrow off before welcoming Kansas to a two-game mid-week set March 8-9 at Nielsen Field. First pitch for the opener is slated for 5:00 p.m., as is the following contest Wednesday.

