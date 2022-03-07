S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to clear their suspension this week.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle’s Driver Suspension Eligibility Week starts Monday.

Under the program, drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may have the opportunity to reduce or clear the remaining time on their suspension.

Officials say the following suspensions are eligible:

Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction

Excessive points for someone under the age of 18

Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle

Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own

Operating an unlicensed taxi

The agency says drivers who may be eligible should have been sent a notice and should bring the letter with them to the branch.

Other drivers who think they may be eligible can visit the SCDMV website to ensure a correct mailing address is on file.

Drivers meeting the conditions of the suspensions must visit a DMV branch between March 7 and March 11 and fill out an application along with paying all fees. Drivers may also be required to get a certificate of insurance.

The agency says drivers with multiple suspensions will have their time recalculated.

Once all suspension requirements have been cleared, drivers may apply for a license. Drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before a new license can be issued.

Applications will be processed by branch offices at the following times:

Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers with questions regarding their eligibility can call the SCDMV contact center at 803-896-5000.

