SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to clear their suspension this week.(IIHS)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to clear their suspension this week.

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle’s Driver Suspension Eligibility Week starts Monday.

Under the program, drivers who lost their driving privileges due to certain suspensions may have the opportunity to reduce or clear the remaining time on their suspension.

Officials say the following suspensions are eligible:

  • Driving under suspension, excluding alcohol or drug-related conviction
  • Excessive points for someone under the age of 18
  • Operating or allowing someone else to operate an uninsured vehicle
  • Operating an uninsured vehicle that the driver did not own
  • Operating an unlicensed taxi

The agency says drivers who may be eligible should have been sent a notice and should bring the letter with them to the branch.

Other drivers who think they may be eligible can visit the SCDMV website to ensure a correct mailing address is on file.

Drivers meeting the conditions of the suspensions must visit a DMV branch between March 7 and March 11 and fill out an application along with paying all fees. Drivers may also be required to get a certificate of insurance.

The agency says drivers with multiple suspensions will have their time recalculated.

Once all suspension requirements have been cleared, drivers may apply for a license. Drivers may be required to pass the knowledge and road tests before a new license can be issued.

Applications will be processed by branch offices at the following times:

  • Monday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers with questions regarding their eligibility can call the SCDMV contact center at 803-896-5000.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

The purpose of SCDOT’s initiative “Project: 700 Crosswalks” is to install or upgrade 700...
S.C. Dept. of Transportation making progress on initiative to install, upgrade 700 crosswalks across the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester shelter says they’ve been at max capacity since early fall
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rivers Avenue reopened
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: SCDOT making progress on initiative to install, upgrade 700 crosswalks across the Lowcountry