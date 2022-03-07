S.C. Dept. of Transportation making progress on initiative to install, upgrade 700 crosswalks across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is making progress on an initiative designed to save lives through crosswalks.

South Carolina is fifth in the nation when it comes to the number of pedestrian deaths per capita and the Charleston area is near the top of the list in the state for that same statistic, according to Josh Johnson, the District Six Traffic Engineer for SCDOT.

The purpose of SCDOT’s initiative “Project: 700 Crosswalks” is to install or upgrade 700 crosswalks in total over seven years at intersections in Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester and Jasper counties, Johnson says.

Some of the changes or upgrades include installing pushbuttons, ramps, signals and more.

The initiative began back in 2019, and SCDOT has completed 237 crosswalks so far. It has 134 more where design or construction has started, according to Johnson.

When you combine the number of completed crosswalks and the ones planned for this year, that means SCDOT has met about 53 percent of its total goal.

“Of the 237 that have been completed, 210 happened to be here in the Berkeley Charleston Dorchester region,” Johnson says. “There’s been several along Dorchester Road, Azalea Drive, Paramount Drive here, Rivers Avenue. Basically anytime we have an opportunity to do it as part of a project that was already planned or in some cases, we’ve been able to partner with other entities like Charleston County to add additional crosswalks that wouldn’t have been able to be accomplished.”

The projects use SCDOT funds but also get financial support from the partnering local governments and municipalities, according to Johnson.

There have been 85 intersections improved through the end of 2021.

