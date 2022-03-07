SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina Stingrays falls in weekend matinee

By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (34-17-3-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to overtake the South Carolina Stingrays (18-30-6-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina drew first blood off the stick of Derek Gentile’s eighth tally of the season eight minutes into the first period.

Gregory DiTomaso fired a shot from the right circle that deflected to the back post where Gentile found himself all alone with an open net for the 1-0 lead.

Tariq Hammond doubled the Stingrays lead with under five minutes remaining in the opening frame. Connor Moore carried the puck across the blue line and sent it ahead for Hammond who stick handled the puck past Joe Murdaca for his second mark of the year.

Atlanta used four power plays before they finally found their first goal of the afternoon on a redirection from Eric Neiley.

With eight seconds left on their third consecutive man advantage, Tim Davison centered a pass from Neiley to tip the puck over Kristian Stead with under six minutes left in the second period.

The Stingrays got one back from Karl Boudrias for his second goal in the past two games. Hammond swept a pass to Boudrias who sprinted towards the net and fired a wrist shot past the glove of Murdaca, regaining the Stingrays two-goal lead.Atlanta fired back with three straight goals in the final period to close out the contest beginning with Sanghoon Shin’s 10th of the season.

Shin set up in front of the net and knocked a feed from Derek Nesbitt past Stead to pull back within one goal.

Gabe Guertler tied the affair at three goals apiece, swatting a rebound out of the air nearly seven minutes into the final period. Stead made an initial save, but the puck flew in the air where Guertler batted home his 16th goal of the year.

Hugo Roy lifted the Gladiators to victory with his 14th goal of the year. Roy cut to the front of the net and backhanded a shot past a sprawling Stead for the 4-3 victory.

The Stingrays return to action next Friday, March 11, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies responded at around 10:31 p.m. to the location in the 2300 block of Ashley River Road.
Deputies investigate 2nd Dollar General armed robbery in same day
A wildfire closed lanes earlier in the Adams Run area on Sunday.
FIRST ALERT: Lanes start to open on Savannah Highway at Adams Run
Deputies responded around 4:20 p.m. to 923 Main Rd on Saturday.
Deputies: Suspect ran off following armed robbery at Dollar General
A citizen was contacted Saturday morning by an account impersonating Sheriff L. C. Knight and...
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office warns public of new scam
Kirbie Washington was driving along Old Trolley Road just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday when she...
Good Samaritan helps save 2-year-olds who escaped from Summerville daycare

Latest News

VIDEO: South Carolina Stingrays falls in weekend matinee
VIDEO: South Carolina Stingrays falls in weekend matinee
The Stingrays earned a 5-2 victory over Orlando on Saturday
Bednard Celebrates 100th Career Appearance with a 34-Save Victory for Stingrays
VIDEO: Stingrays fall to Orlando, 4-3
Stingrays’ Bednard celebrates 100th pro appearance with 34-save victory
VIDEO: Stingrays goalie celebrates 100th pro appearance with 34-save victory
VIDEO: Stingrays goalie celebrates 100th pro appearance with 34-save victory