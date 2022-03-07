South Carolina Stingrays falls in weekend matinee

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (34-17-3-1) scored three unanswered goals in the third period to overtake the South Carolina Stingrays (18-30-6-0) by a final score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina drew first blood off the stick of Derek Gentile’s eighth tally of the season eight minutes into the first period.

Gregory DiTomaso fired a shot from the right circle that deflected to the back post where Gentile found himself all alone with an open net for the 1-0 lead.

Tariq Hammond doubled the Stingrays lead with under five minutes remaining in the opening frame. Connor Moore carried the puck across the blue line and sent it ahead for Hammond who stick handled the puck past Joe Murdaca for his second mark of the year.

Atlanta used four power plays before they finally found their first goal of the afternoon on a redirection from Eric Neiley.

With eight seconds left on their third consecutive man advantage, Tim Davison centered a pass from Neiley to tip the puck over Kristian Stead with under six minutes left in the second period.

The Stingrays got one back from Karl Boudrias for his second goal in the past two games. Hammond swept a pass to Boudrias who sprinted towards the net and fired a wrist shot past the glove of Murdaca, regaining the Stingrays two-goal lead.Atlanta fired back with three straight goals in the final period to close out the contest beginning with Sanghoon Shin’s 10th of the season.

Shin set up in front of the net and knocked a feed from Derek Nesbitt past Stead to pull back within one goal.

Gabe Guertler tied the affair at three goals apiece, swatting a rebound out of the air nearly seven minutes into the final period. Stead made an initial save, but the puck flew in the air where Guertler batted home his 16th goal of the year.

Hugo Roy lifted the Gladiators to victory with his 14th goal of the year. Roy cut to the front of the net and backhanded a shot past a sprawling Stead for the 4-3 victory.

The Stingrays return to action next Friday, March 11, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

