Strong start from Hutchins, big inning lead bulldogs to series victory

By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel got a strong start from Ben Hutchins and used a six-run sixth inning to defeat Northern Kentucky, 9-2, Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of the three-game series at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 9, Northern Kentucky 2

Records: The Citadel (8-3), Northern Kentucky (4-7)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board in the sixth inning as they sent 12 players to the plate in a six-run inning.

· The inning started with a single up the middle from Tilo Skole. Cole Simpson drove in Skole with a base hit before scoring on a Garrett Dill double down the third-base line.

· Sawyer Reeves, Crosby Jones and Skole would each add RBI singles in the frame.

· The Citadel added to the lead in the seventh after Dill was hit by a pitch. Dominick Poole pinch ran and stole second and third, then scored on a double off the bat of Jones.

· NKU pushed across two unearned runs in the eighth inning on RBI singles from Treyvin Moss and Manny Vorhees.

· The Bulldogs got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single off the bat of Poole.

· The Norse made the game closer by scoring three runs with two outs in the ninth inning.

Inside the Box Score

· Ben Hutchins was dominant throughout the game. The right hander allowed just four hits and struck out six over 7.2 innings. He walked just one and surrendered two unearned runs.

· The Bulldogs got hits from seven of the nine hitters in the lineup, while seven of the nine also scored a run.

· Tilo Skole, Cole Simpson and Crosby Jones each had two hits on the day. Simpson scored a pair of runs while Jones drove in two.

· Garrett Dill doubled and drove in a run in his first career start.

· Dominick Poole collected his first career hit, a two-run single through the right side. He also stole two bases.

· Kaden Echeman (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs on three hits over 5.1 innings.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to action March 9 as they welcome USC Upstate to Riley Park. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

