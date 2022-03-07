SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information

Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information
Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been one year since a teen was reported missing from South Carolina and officials are still searching for information.

Semaj Goodwine was 15 when he left his aunt’s home in Camden on March 7, 2021, and did not return. He is originally from Georgia.

Law enforcement believes Semaj could still be in the state in Camden or the surrounding areas. They also believe he may have traveled to Covington, Georgia.

No one has heard or spoken to Semaj since he was reported missing last March, according to officials. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-678-625-1400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Latest News

The Charleston County School District will be offering families a full-time virtual program...
Charleston Co. School District offering full-time virtual option
Investigators reported that gunshots were fired into an occupied residence at True Blue...
Deputies investigating after shots fired into Pawleys Island condominium
North Charleston fire officials say no one was injured when ammunition exploded as firefighters...
Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
A project to upgrade the seawall along the downtown Charleston peninsula is expected to move...
Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire