Teen missing for a year, officials still searching for information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been one year since a teen was reported missing from South Carolina and officials are still searching for information.

Semaj Goodwine was 15 when he left his aunt’s home in Camden on March 7, 2021, and did not return. He is originally from Georgia.

Law enforcement believes Semaj could still be in the state in Camden or the surrounding areas. They also believe he may have traveled to Covington, Georgia.

No one has heard or spoken to Semaj since he was reported missing last March, according to officials. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 1-678-625-1400 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

