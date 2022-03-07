SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Turning unsettled and cooler for the rest of the week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will push into the Southeast tomorrow increasing our cloud cover and bringing a slight chance of a shower. As this front draws closer Wednesday and Thursday the chance of rain will continue to increase. Much needed rainfall is expected this week with the highest chances likely on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will sweep through the area with the chance of rain and storms Saturday morning before cooler weather takes over for the weekend. Isolated strong to severe storms may be possible at some point this week. The best chance appears to be Friday night or Saturday morning at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Cold air will arrive Saturday night with morning lows near freezing on Sunday morning. Despite all sunshine on Sunday, highs are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 63.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 67, Low 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 71, Low 65.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms, PM Clearing. High 67, Low 32.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54, Low 39.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday afternoon forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Severe weather awareness week in SC to include tornado drill
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast
Source: Live 5 News
VIDEO: Your nighttime forecast