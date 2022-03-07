Turning unsettled and cooler for the rest of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the 60s. A cold front will push into the Southeast tomorrow increasing our cloud cover and bringing a slight chance of a shower. As this front draws closer Wednesday and Thursday the chance of rain will continue to increase. Much needed rainfall is expected this week with the highest chances likely on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will sweep through the area with the chance of rain and storms Saturday morning before cooler weather takes over for the weekend. Isolated strong to severe storms may be possible at some point this week. The best chance appears to be Friday night or Saturday morning at this time. We’ll keep you updated as we get closer. Cold air will arrive Saturday night with morning lows near freezing on Sunday morning. Despite all sunshine on Sunday, highs are only expected to be in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low 63.

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 78, Low 61.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 77, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 67, Low 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. High 71, Low 65.

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Storms, PM Clearing. High 67, Low 32.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 54, Low 39.

