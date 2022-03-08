SC Lottery
2 charged in storage unit break-ins; 1 claimed to be detective, deputies say

Antione McDaniel, left, and David Burton Clark, right, are charged with 10 counts of...
Antione McDaniel, left, and David Burton Clark, right, are charged with 10 counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of malicious injury to real property, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.(Hill-Finklea Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says one of two men charged in connection with break-ins at a storage facility told them he was a detective working a murder case.

Antione McDaniel, 30; and David Burton Clark Jr., 48; are charged with 10 counts of second-degree burglary and one count each of malicious injury to real property, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy, according to jail records.

Deputies responded Saturday at approximately 3:42 a.m. to a request for a patrol on Sangaree Park Court after a caller reported an unknown vehicle driving past one of their security cameras.

The responding deputy noted a silver Chevrolet Equinox parked near a self-storage facility. Once inside the gate, the deputy found multiple self-storage units open with items all over the driveway areas and spotted two males walking around, an incident report states.

One of the men wore a mask and gloves and carried a backpack and when the deputy approached, both ran away, the report states.

Investigators say the deputy was able to catch the man who wore the mask, and when he took the man’s mask off, he recognized him as McDaniel. The report states that during a search of McDaniel, he found what appeared to be a cut lock in a pants pocket.

A K-9 unit was called to help search for the second man who ran away and tracked him to an area where he was found lying down near a ditch, the report states.

The second man, identified as Clark, told deputies he was working undercover for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and that he was looking for a phone in one of the storage units “that had evidence of a murder on it,” the report states. Deputies say Clark said all of the property being stolen was the work of McDaniel and a second man whose name was “Steve” or “Stevo.”

Deputies say the vehicle spotted near the facility was being used by McDaniel.

Jail records indicate a judge set bond for McDaniel at $62,125 and set bond for Clark at $202,125.

Both were being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

