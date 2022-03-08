Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston fire officials say no one was injured when ammunition exploded as firefighters battled a house fire Monday night.

At 8:14 p.m., 911 operators received a call about a fire at Wild Indigo Bluff, and when firefighters arrived they found a two-story home with heavy fire and black smoke coming from the second story.

A report states firefighters entered the home, conducted a fast search, while other firefighters entered the home and extinguished the bulk of the fire.

“Firefighter operations were later complicated by ammunition stored inside the home exploding from heat exposure,” NCFD officials said. “No one was living in the home at the time of the fire as it was being renovated. A fire investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is in progress.”

No injuries have been reported.

“Smoke alarms save lives! Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home,” NCFD officials said. “Smoke alarms over 10 years old should be replaced. North Charleston Fire Department can install free smoke alarms in your home.”

