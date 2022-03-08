Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to San Francisco, Las Vegas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Breeze Airways announced the addition of four new nonstop flights from Charleston International Airport.

The airline announced on Tuesday the addition of nonstop flights to San Francisco and Las Vegas three times a week along with flights to Syracuse, New York and Fort Myers, Fla. twice weekly.

Airport Director and CEO Elliott Summey called the expansion a “major milestone.”

“CHS is the only airport in South Carolina offering direct service to the West Coast, and Breeze’s new A220 aircraft will offer passengers a unique travel experience,” Summey said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our Breeze partners as they continue to raise the bar not just for Charleston but for the entire US airport system.”

The new routes will be operated with Breeze’s new Airbus A220s, a plane that Breeze Founder and CEO David Neeleman calls a “game-changer” as it allows the airline to add long haul flights and transcontinental service.

“The Airbus aircraft embodies the Breeze ideal of merging kindness with technology, pairing unrivaled passenger comfort with eco-friendly efficiency,” Neeleman said. “With the A220, Breeze is giving our Guests the widest cabin, highest ceiling, largest windows and biggest overhead stowage in this class, while still managing to burn 25% less fuel, with half the noise footprint of past generations.”

The additional routes bring the total number of cities served from Charleston to 17. Last month, Breeze added flights to Long Island, N.Y. and West Palm Beach, Fla. after beginning service with 11 stops in May 2021.

Flights to San Francisco begin on May 26 and will fly three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The airline’s Las Vegas trips begin on Aug. 5 and will run on a Monday, Friday and Saturday schedule.

Flights to Syracuse and Fort Myers will operate on a twice-weekly schedule with flights to Syracuse beginning June 10 and operating on a Monday and Friday schedule. Service to Fort Myers begins June 11 and will operate on a Wednesday and Saturday schedule.

Fares on the new routes start at $39 to $99 and are on sale through Breeze’s website.

