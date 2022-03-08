Charleston Co. School District offering full-time virtual option

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will be offering families a full-time virtual program option for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district said it will be available for students from Kindergarten through 8th grade, and is in partnership with Low Country Virtual. The application period is open now thru March 18, 2022.

“Families should review the Student Success Criteria before applying,” the district said. “Applying does not guarantee admission to the Low Country Virtual program. CCSD staff will thoroughly review each student’s application to determine the appropriateness of enrollment.”

“To access the Low Country Virtual application, click here. Available seats are limited,” CCSD officials said.

The district released the following additional information:

Please note these important guidelines:

A parent or guardian of the student must complete the application form.

Please fill out one application for each student that you wish to be considered for enrollment.

Students currently enrolled in the Low Country Virtual program must re-apply for the 2022-2023 school year - even if the parent/guardian previously responded to an interest survey conducted by Low Country Virtual staff.

Students must be enrolled in a CCSD school and must maintain CCSD residency/enrollment status throughout the 2022-2023 school term.

Parents must commit to staying enrolled in LCV for the entire school year

Virtual Information Sessions will be held:

Wednesday, March 16 at 6 PM

Tuesday, March 22 at 6 PM

Tuesday, April 5 at 6 PM

Click here to register for a Low Country Virtual Information Session.

Please visit Low Country Virtual for more information regarding this program.

Additional resources can be found here:

Should you have questions, please contact virtualacademy@charleston.k12.sc.us.

