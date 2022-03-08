SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. School District offering full-time virtual option

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District will be offering families a full-time virtual program option for the 2022-2023 school year.

The district said it will be available for students from Kindergarten through 8th grade, and is in partnership with Low Country Virtual. The application period is open now thru March 18, 2022.

“Families should review the Student Success Criteria before applying,” the district said. “Applying does not guarantee admission to the Low Country Virtual program. CCSD staff will thoroughly review each student’s application to determine the appropriateness of enrollment.”

“To access the Low Country Virtual application, click here. Available seats are limited,” CCSD officials said.

The district released the following additional information:

Please note these important guidelines:

  • A parent or guardian of the student must complete the application form.
  • Please fill out one application for each student that you wish to be considered for enrollment.
  • Students currently enrolled in the Low Country Virtual program must re-apply for the 2022-2023 school year - even if the parent/guardian previously responded to an interest survey conducted by Low Country Virtual staff.
  • Students must be enrolled in a CCSD school and must maintain CCSD residency/enrollment status throughout the 2022-2023 school term.
  • Parents must commit to staying enrolled in LCV for the entire school year

Virtual Information Sessions will be held:

  • Wednesday, March 16 at 6 PM
  • Tuesday, March 22 at 6 PM
  • Tuesday, April 5 at 6 PM

Click here to register for a Low Country Virtual Information Session.

Please visit Low Country Virtual for more information regarding this program.

Additional resources can be found here:

Should you have questions, please contact virtualacademy@charleston.k12.sc.us.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County Sunday night.
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Berkeley County
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
Drivers who had their driver’s license suspended in South Carolina may have an opportunity to...
S.C. Dept. of Motor Vehicles program could clear suspensions for some drivers

Latest News

North Charleston fire officials say no one was injured when ammunition exploded as firefighters...
Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
A project to upgrade the seawall along the downtown Charleston peninsula is expected to move...
Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
VIDEO: Ammunition explodes as firefighters battle N. Charleston house fire
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase
VIDEO: Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase