Classroom Champions: Middle school teacher needs supplies for digital art classes

DuBose Middle School teacher Fallon Howes is hoping to expand her students' horizons when it...
DuBose Middle School teacher Fallon Howes is hoping to expand her students' horizons when it comes to art.(Fallon Howes)
By Aisha Tyler
Updated: 6 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County middle school teacher is trying to expand her students’ horizons when it comes to art.

Fallon Howes is teaching her students at Charles B. DuBose Middle School digital art and technology.

She says her middle school artists are very interested and have been learning digital art and animation. But, she says, they are limited because most of the stylus pens her students use are broken and need to be replaced.

She says with her Donors Choose project, which is set to expire in April, she is trying to help nurture the technological side that her students want to explore.

In order to do that she needs 30 new stylus pens for her classes.

“They were super engaged but the styluses broke and many students barely got to finish their art projects. They want to do another project but need a better stylist to use for animation that won’t break,” Howes said.

Howes says the skills her art students are learning in digital art can be applied to many computer programs in the future.

Her Donors Choose project, titled “Digital Art in Middle School,” still needs $291 to be fully funded.

You can help this area teacher out by donating and becoming a classroom champion right now and clicking here.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher. This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

