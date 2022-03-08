Community input sought on programs at the future Keith Summey North Charleston Library

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been almost a year since the groundbreaking for the new Keith Summey North Charleston Library, and now the Charleston County Public Library system is asking you to weigh in on the future of the new space.

Construction at the new library should be wrapped up and visitors should be able to start enjoying the new space sometime late this year, according to Haley Hall, the Associate Director of the Northwest District for CCPL. In the meantime, they’re asking the community to give its input on programs, events and equipment at the branch.

The new library will be 20,000 square feet, with an auditorium, meeting rooms, classrooms, a learning lab and a creative studio. It was one of five new libraries funded by a $108.5 million referendum in 2014, according to CCPL.

Library system leaders hope to get information at a community forum Tuesday evening about what people would like to see at this branch once it’s open, Hall says.

The information they hope to glean includes what workforce development, educational and entertainment programs this location should offer—like tax prep or financial management—as well as what people would like the creative studio to look like—whether it includes crafting materials and sewing machines or technology like 3D printers.

“This is going to be a huge library; it’s going to be a huge change for us,” Hall says. “This whole location is very important to the area because it serves a wide group of communities. It’s important for people to realize our whole purpose is to serve them. We want to provide the type of services and informational resources that they want. To get that information, their voices need to be heard.”

The community forum is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Community Resource Center on Whipper Barony Lane. Face coverings are recommended.

