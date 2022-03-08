Deputies investigating after shots fired into Pawleys Island condominium

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating after gunshots were fired into a condominium Monday night.

Investigators reported that gunshots were fired into an occupied residence at True Blue condominiums in the Pawleys Island community.

No injuries were reported.

“The Criminal Investigations Division is on scene, and indications are that this is an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.”

