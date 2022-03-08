Deputies searching for information following fatal shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating following a fatal shooting in Beaufort County this past weekend.

On March 5, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Franklin Drive in Burton for a unresponsive man lying in a yard.

“After the scene was secured by deputies, Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded and determined that the man was deceased,” the sheriff’s office said. “The cause of the man’s death was not apparent, but believed suspicious.”

On Monday, the body of the deceased man, identified as 55-year-old Steven Whitlock of Burton, underwent a forensic autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Pathologists determined that Whitlock died as a result of gunshot wounds, and Whitlock’s manner of death was deemed a homicide.

“Sheriff’s Office investigators seek information on the identity of the subject responsible for Whitlock’s shooting death,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who has information is encouraged to contact Sergeant David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

