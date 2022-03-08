SC Lottery
Downtown Charleston seawall project moving into most expansive phase

By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A project to upgrade the seawall along the downtown Charleston peninsula is expected to move into its next phase, which is the longest one yet.

Phase Three of the Low Battery Sea Wall project will cost $21.5 million to build, with a fourth phase still to come, and residents said they can’t wait for it to be completed.

Matthew Fountain, the city’s director of stormwater management, said a couple of years ago, the city found the current seawall, which was built in the early 1900s, was structurally deteriorating and needed to be replaced.

“That’s our opportunity to basically turn this into a linear park,” Fountain said. “It also protects against sea level rise, increasing storm intensities and provides improvements to the drainage system in the area.”

Fountain says Phase Three of the $70 million project will be its longest yet at just over a quarter of a mile long. It’s scheduled to begin in the Spring, with an estimated completion date around Fall 2023.

It will stretch from Limehouse Street to King Street and include new streets, sidewalks, crosswalks and more along with a raised seawall.

“The general approach to the project will look very similar to what you see on the Low Battery near the Coast Guard station that’s been completed about a year ago,” Fountain said “And this new section we’re about to open up in the next month or two.”

Joyce Eldh lives alongside where the new phase of the project will be. She said she can’t wait for it to be completed.

“Yeah, this is long overdue because walking on the battery, it was very unstable,” she said. “There were a lot of pieces of moving rocks, so this is going to be great.”

George Del Porto has lived in Charleston for over 50 years and uses the new section to walk his dog with his wife. He said he’s all for replacing the wall.

“I mean, it’s going to make a better place to walk,” he said, “and I think it will give us some protection from storm surge and waves blowing over the battery.”

If a larger flood protection plan is approved, Fountain said the new wall’s foundations will be able to raise higher panels for that additional protection.

The Charleston City Council is expected to approve the contract for this new phase at Tuesday’s meeting.

