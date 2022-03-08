SC Lottery
Fmr. UofSC coach Lou Holtz to speak at Trump rally in Florence

President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at...
President Donald Trump greets former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz at a campaign rally at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind., Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lou Holtz, Gov. Henry McMaster, and several other South Carolina political figures are scheduled to speak at an upcoming rally in Florence for Fmr. President Donald Trump.

‘The Save America’ rally will take place on March 12.

Officials announced Tuesday that Fmr. UofSC Coach and College Football Hall of Famer Lou Holtz is slated to speak alongside SC GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, congressional candidate Katie Arrington and McMaster.

A statement from organizers said, in part:

This Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting America First candidates and causes.

