Girls visit Live 5 News for International Women’s Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of International Women’s Day, some 8th grade girls from Dorchester District Two paid a visit to Live 5 News this afternoon.

The students are from Oakbrook Middle School. Evening anchor Ann McGill talked with them about strides that women have made in journalism.

The girls and their mothers visited several women-owned businesses on Tuesday. Their career options include medicine, gymnastics, and veterinary medicine.

Good luck to these future leaders in their careers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.