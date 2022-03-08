SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Girls visit Live 5 News for International Women’s Day

By Ann McGill
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In honor of International Women’s Day, some 8th grade girls from Dorchester District Two paid a visit to Live 5 News this afternoon.

The students are from Oakbrook Middle School. Evening anchor Ann McGill talked with them about strides that women have made in journalism.

The girls and their mothers visited several women-owned businesses on Tuesday. Their career options include medicine, gymnastics, and veterinary medicine.

Good luck to these future leaders in their careers.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The airline announced on Tuesday the addition of nonstop flights to San Francisco and Las Vegas...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to San Francisco, Las Vegas
Joe Cunningham renewed a call for the South Carolina General Assembly to temporarily suspend...
Cunningham renews call for temporary suspension of state gas tax, McMaster responds
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation

Latest News

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Antwan J. Bligen Sr. who is charged with armed robbery, unlawful...
Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
Dorchester County Republican Chairman Steven Wright announced on Tuesday night that Robby...
Winner announced in House District Primary
Charleston City Council has approved spending $250,000 to help build a memorial honoring dozens...
Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center
VIDEO: Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
VIDEO: Investigators arrest second suspect wanted in Domino’s armed robbery
VIDEO: Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center
VIDEO: Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center