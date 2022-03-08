N. Charleston student aces state test, bucking trend for Title I schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A perfect test score is always something to celebrate but for the students and staff at W.B. Goodwin Elementary, it’s a victory giving hope to a school that has long been derided as a “struggling” or “failing” institution.

“Vanessa is just proof that it doesn’t matter that we are labeled a failing school or an acceleration school,” Anna Grillo, a third-grade teacher at Goodwin, said. “Our students are the heart of our work and there’s nothing that they can’t do.”

Now a fourth-grade student, Vanessa Gonzalez Ramos is the source of Grillo’s pride and admiration.

Recently released data shows Gonzalez Ramos received a perfect score on last year’s SC Ready test – a state assessment at the end of the year that is crucial in determining how prepared students for the next grade. She is the first student to get a perfect score in the school’s history.

Besides a passion for math class, there’s no secret to Gonzalez Ramos’ success. She says she simply paid attention in class and applied the tools Grillo had taught her for test-taking. That, and a little elbow grease.

“I really worked hard on it and Ms. Grillo helped me,” Gonzalez Ramos said. “She taught me test strategies, like covering up answers and thinking about answers in your head.”

Gonzalez Ramos is a much-needed success story for a school where just 12.8 percent and 13.4 percent of students are meeting or exceeding expectations in English and math SC Ready tests.

“Being able to say my student Vanessa scored this score is just something that is incredible as a teacher and it just further pushes me to be the best I can be every single day for all my students,” Grillo said.

As an acceleration school, Goodwin is one of 15 schools that was targeted in late 2019 as low-performing and in need of a turnaround. While the Charleston County School District has stronger test scores that the state average, the acceleration schools standout for their low scores.

Recently, these schools have been the primary battleground for ESSER III projects that aim to “Reimagine” the way they work or propose turning them into “community hubs.”

While staying out of the politics, Grillo says Gonzalez Ramos, success proves that things are improving.

“Our test scores might not be as high as other schools in our district and in other neighboring districts, but it just goes to show that you cannot put a label on the student,” Grillo said. “The students are working as hard as they possibly can.”

Because of the pandemic, there are gaps in the SC Ready data, making it difficult to draw any trend lines.

For Gonzalez Ramos, her test score is a reflection of her experience with the teachers and the school community.

“My teacher gives me confidence and all the people give me confidence as well,” Gonzalez Ramos said. “I think the school is really kind because of the teachers and the students. In Kindergarten, I met a friend and his mom gave me ice cream money.”

While Vanessa is the first student to get a perfect score at Goodwin, there were 187 students from a combined 31 CCSD schools who earned perfect scores.

