Judge asked to end Prince Andrew sex abuse lawsuit

FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death...
FILE - Britain's Prince Andrew appears at the Royal Chapel at Windsor, following the death announcement of his father Prince Philip, April 11, 2021, in England. Prince Andrew wants a jury to decide a lawsuit against him by his sexual assault accuser Virginia Giuffre, if he can't get the case dismissed altogether. The request from his lawyers Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, was inside a formal response to the lawsuit Giuffre filed against him in August in Manhattan.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Prince Andrew and an American woman who accused him of sexually abusing her when she was 17 have formally asked a judge to dismiss her lawsuit.

The lawyers sent a document to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday that would dismiss the August lawsuit once he signs it.

The lawyers revealed three weeks ago that they had tentatively agreed to a settlement in which the prince would make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declare that he never meant to malign her character.

The judge had given both sides until March 17 to complete the deal or he would set a trial date.

