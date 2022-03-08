Lowcountry residents support Ukrainians by booking AirBnB stays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some local residents are booking rooms at homes and bed and breakfasts in Ukraine, although they won’t actually be staying there.

Carrie Hobbs of Mount Pleasant saw on social media that people were using Airbnb to send money to Ukrainians. She decided that was a great way to help.

She logged onto AirBnB, searched Ukraine as her destination, and chose to book at a small home. She told the owner she wouldn’t be coming, but she would love to visit one day.

“She was very kind,” Hobbs said. “I told her that I wouldn’t be coming but I would love to eventually visit one day, and it was just my small way of showing the support in any way possible for them. And she wrote back and said how appreciative she was, and thank you, and that she’s waiting for visitors to come back to her country.”

Hobbs told Stephan Cheney of Johns Island who booked three nights in a town outside of Kyiv. Within an hour, he received a heartwarming note back from the owner saying his $66 would go a long way.

“So, he said, yeah, I’m gonna use the money,” Cheney said. “In our neighborhood we use it for food, clothing to help the kids around the neighborhood. And it’s really appreciated.”

Airbnb is waiving fees in Ukraine, so 100 percent of the money goes right to the hosts.

Cheney said that since it’s so simple, he hopes other people will step up and help.

“I would like to see more people do it,” Cheney said. “I think it’s so easy to do. And it’s so appreciated. They’re in a world of hurt, and it could happen to us.”

