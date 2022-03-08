Much needed rainfall on the way with the potential for strong storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms, are possible on Wednesday as a cold front crosses the area. A storm could become strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and an isolated tornado. The best chance of seeing a severe storm would be in the afternoon and evening. The overall severe threat is low, we will continue to monitor. The rain chance will increase into Thursday. Thursday will likely be the wettest day with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered rain is possible again Friday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Saturday morning. Ahead of this front, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. The front will move offshore by mid morning on Saturday leading to a dry Saturday afternoon, but cooler temps and windy conditions will become a big story. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees Saturday morning to the 50s by late in the afternoon. Heads up for farmers/gardeners Saturday night as a widespread freeze is possible. Low temperatures will likely drop to 32° or colder by Sunday morning. The one exception will be closer to the coast where temperatures will stay above freezing. Despite full sunshine on Sunday, highs will only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. The cool down will be short-lived with temperatures back in the upper 60s by Monday.

TONIGHT: Scattered Rain. Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain & Storms. High 77, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 65, Low 54.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 70, Low 67.

SATURDAY: AM Storms. Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. Morning Temperatures in the 70s, Falling into the 50s in the Afternoon. Low 31.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 56, Low 38.

