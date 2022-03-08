Much needed rainfall on the way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clouds will start to increase today ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain and help to bring down the temperatures a few degrees. For most folks a better rain chance will not arrive until overnight and during the day on Wednesday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms, are possible on Wednesday with the chance continuing to increase into Thursday. Thursday will likely be the wettest day with highs in the middle 60s. Scattered rain is possible again Friday ahead of a strong cold front that will move through Saturday morning. Ahead of this front, there will be the potential for a few strong to severe storms. The front will move offshore by mid morning on Saturday leading to a dry Saturday afternoon but cooler temps and windy conditions will become a big story. Temperatures will fall from near 70 degrees Saturday morning to the 50s by late in the afternoon. Heads up for farmers/gardeners Saturday night as a widespread freeze is possible. Low temperatures will likely drop to 32° or colder by Sunday morning. The one exception will be closer to the coast where temperatures will stay above freezing. Despite full sunshine on Sunday, highs will only reach the mid 50s by the afternoon. The cool down will be short-lived with temperatures back in the upper 60s by Monday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 76.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain Likely. High 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain. High 70.

SATURDAY: AM Storms. Turning Sunny, Breezy and Cooler. High 68.

SUNDAY: Sunny and Chilly. High 55.

