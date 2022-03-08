SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Fire Department says Rivers Avenue has reopened to traffic after an early...
Rivers Avenue reopened following early morning fire
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The Stingrays have promoted assistant coach Ryan Blair to head coach
Stingrays fire head coach Ryan Blair
The Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Jackson Joseph Armstrong with shoplifting and...
Cops: Man wearing pirate hat accused of vandalizing Mount Pleasant business

Latest News

A full embargo would be most effective if it included European allies, which are also desperate...
EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat...
Proud Boys leader charged with conspiracy in Capitol riot
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An octopus swims at the zoo in Frankfurt, Germany on Friday, Nov. 25, 2005. In research...
Octopus ancestors lived before era of dinosaurs, study shows