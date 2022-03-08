SC Lottery
Rep. Mace introduces bill to ban Russian oil imports

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a bill Monday that would halt the import of Russian oil and gas into the United States.

The bipartisan bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), is a companion bill to the Severing Putin’s Immense Gains from Oil Transfers Act introduced by Sen. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.).

“Vladimir Putin is funding his invasion of Ukraine through the oil and gas we import from Russia. Every barrel we import is stained with Ukrainian blood. I don’t know a single person who wants to fill their car with Russian gas and they don’t have to,” Mace said.

Mace said the United States imports 600,000 barrels of oil from Russia daily and would like instead to see the creation of sustainable and renewable energy at home.

The release states the SPIGOT Act would also support the Biden administration in uncovering the relationship between Putin, Russian oil oligarchs and human rights abuses.

The full bill can be read here.

