Three-foot-thick mass of fats, oils and grease removed from N. Charleston sewage pump

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Sewer District removed a three-foot-thick mass of fats, oils and grease, also known as FOG, along with wipes, from the Popperdam wastewater pump station off Dorchester Road on Tuesday.

It’s one of 57 pump stations in the district. NCSD tries to do this preventative maintenance every year.

Crew members used an excavator and sucked it up with a truck where it will go to a wastewater treatment facility where it will be processed and disposed of.

If they don’t do this preventative maintenance, the pumps could fail, causing backups and overflows, which could be damaging to the environment and public health.

NCSD wants to debunk some misconceptions about things you could be doing on a daily basis that may be harmful.

“A common misconception is that grease is simply baking grease and fry oil grease, which is not the case. It’s also dairy products, salad dressings, sauces, any kind of cooking oil, butter, margarine. There’s all kinds of things that can stick to the walls of your sewage pipes and cause problems,” said Caitlin Graham, FOG program coordinator.

Another misconception has to do with flushing items down the toilet.

“Many people think, oh well you know I can flush paper towels or other things down the toilet and it will dissolve. Well it doesn’t dissolve quickly enough,” Graham said. “If you flush anything but toilet paper it’s gonna combine with those fats and oils and greases within the wastewater, attach to the pipes, and eventually it’s gonna cause such a mass buildup that you’re going to have blockages.”

This is a problem that grows as the Charleston area grows.

“Charleston and the way it’s just growing, I mean it’s a beautiful city, people are moving here. And the more people move, the more logically you’re gonna have FOG and wipes and things like that,” Graham said.

There are simple ways you can help at home. Put fats, oils, and grease in in a sealable container and put it in the trash. Also, don’t flush anything except toilet paper.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.