Two Top 10 players, former Grand Slam Champion join Charleston Open field

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, has added top tennis players Iga Swiatek, Karolina Pliskova and Petra Kvitova to an impressive tournament field, which now features five of the world’s top 10 players and five Grand Slam champions. The Credit One Charleston Open will celebrate its 50th year in 2022, in the newly renovated Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina, April 2 - 10.

Swiatek, Pliskova and Kvitova join Garbiñe Muguruza, Simona Halep, Paulda Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Madison Keys and more in the expanding, highly competitive field.

“Adding two more Grand Slam champions and a perennial top 10 participant to our player list truly strengthens an already impressive field. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Iga to Charleston for the first time and welcome Petra and Karolina back! Karolina is coming off an injury that delayed her start of the year so we’re eager to see her back on court. We knew once we convinced Petra to join us here in our beautiful city, she would be returning on a regular basis. We believe we’ll have the same effect on Iga in April,” said Bob Moran, Tournament Director of the Credit One Charleston Open. “Our new player facilities and stadium will be second to none and we are confident that all of our players will be blown away with the investment and commitment our ownership has made on behalf of women’s tennis.”

20-year-old Swiatek recently rose to a career-high World No. 4 ranking after capturing the title in Doha in February. She won her maiden WTA title in 2020 at Roland Garros and has been a mainstay in the top 20 by capturing titles in Adelaide and Rome in 2021 and reaching the quarterfinals of Roland Garros in 2021 and semifinals of the Adelaide International and Australian Open in 2022. She also had fourth round finishes at the Australian Open, US Open and Wimbledon in 2021. This year will be the Polish player’s first time competing in the Credit One Charleston Open.

World No. 8 Pliskova holds 16 career singles titles and is a two-time Grand Slam finalist. The Czech player was the 2021 Wimbledon finalist and a 2021 US Open quarterfinalist. Last season she also reached the Rome and Montreal finals, the semifinals in Cincinnati and the quarterfinals in Doha and Stuttgart. The former World No. 1 has remained part of the world’s top 10 rankings for seven consecutive seasons. The 2022 Credit One Charleston Open will be her third time competing in Charleston and second time appearing in the tournament’s main draw since 2012.

Kvitova, who is currently ranked World No. 31, holds 28 career titles and is a two-time Grand Slam champion, winning Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. She recently reached the quarterfinals in Dubai this past February. Last season she captured the title in Doha and reached the semifinals in Bad Homburg and Ostrava and the quarterfinals in Stuttgart, Madrid and Cincinnati. In 2020, she competed in the Australian Open’s quarterfinals and Roland Garros’ semifinals. The Czech player will appear in the Charleston field for the third time this year.

