SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USC’s Carter Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10)...
South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) shoots a shot around Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By USC Athletics
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- First-year guard Devin Carter was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Tuesday when it unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards.

The Miami, Fla., native becomes the 13th Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Freshman squad. He joins Michael Carrera (2013), Sindarus Thornwell (2014), AJ Lawson (2019) and Jermaine Couisnard (2020) as the fifth freshman to earn the honor under head coach Frank Martin.

Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He scored in double figures seven times in league play with a pair of 20-point games. Carter recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-74 OT win at Ole Miss on Feb. 15. It was the team’s third win ever in Oxford.

The Gamecocks finished T-5th in the league, the fourth time under Martin the team has finished in the top-five of the league. Carolina’s 9-9 SEC record marks the fifth time under Martin that the Gamecocks finished with a .500 record or better in SEC play.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards:

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the name of the Ridgeville man killed Sunday...
Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle Berkeley County crash
To find out more about how the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the...
Here’s what a gallon of gas cost the year you started driving
The airline announced on Tuesday the addition of nonstop flights to San Francisco and Las Vegas...
Breeze Airways adds nonstop flights to San Francisco, Las Vegas
Joe Cunningham renewed a call for the South Carolina General Assembly to temporarily suspend...
Cunningham renews call for temporary suspension of state gas tax, McMaster responds
Robert Bernhardt is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during a...
Summerville man arrested after 2-month marijuana investigation

Latest News

Clemson Tigers' Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots against North Carolina State's Ebenezer Dowuona, left,...
Clemson beats NC State in ACC Tournament opener
Penn Edges Cougars, 7-6
Charleston Southern baseball
CSU fall to Kansas on Tuesday, 7-5
South Carolina dropped their 4th in a row losing to Xavier on Tuesday
Gamecocks drop midweek contest to Xavier
Coastal Carolina baseball
Chanticleers Flirt with Perfection, Down No. 30 Wake Forest on Tuesday