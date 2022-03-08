USC’s Carter Named to SEC All-Freshman Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- First-year guard Devin Carter was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Tuesday when it unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards.
The Miami, Fla., native becomes the 13th Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Freshman squad. He joins Michael Carrera (2013), Sindarus Thornwell (2014), AJ Lawson (2019) and Jermaine Couisnard (2020) as the fifth freshman to earn the honor under head coach Frank Martin.
Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He scored in double figures seven times in league play with a pair of 20-point games. Carter recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-74 OT win at Ole Miss on Feb. 15. It was the team’s third win ever in Oxford.
The Gamecocks finished T-5th in the league, the fourth time under Martin the team has finished in the top-five of the league. Carolina’s 9-9 SEC record marks the fifth time under Martin that the Gamecocks finished with a .500 record or better in SEC play.
First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.
2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards:
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn
