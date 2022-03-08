USC’s Carter Named to SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- First-year guard Devin Carter was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, the league announced on Tuesday when it unveiled its men’s basketball coaches’ postseason awards.

The Miami, Fla., native becomes the 13th Gamecock to be named to the SEC All-Freshman squad. He joins Michael Carrera (2013), Sindarus Thornwell (2014), AJ Lawson (2019) and Jermaine Couisnard (2020) as the fifth freshman to earn the honor under head coach Frank Martin.

Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season. He scored in double figures seven times in league play with a pair of 20-point games. Carter recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 77-74 OT win at Ole Miss on Feb. 15. It was the team’s third win ever in Oxford.

The Gamecocks finished T-5th in the league, the fourth time under Martin the team has finished in the top-five of the league. Carolina’s 9-9 SEC record marks the fifth time under Martin that the Gamecocks finished with a .500 record or better in SEC play.

First-team and second-team All-SEC honorees, All-Freshman team, All-Defensive team, along with Player, Coach and Freshman, Defensive, Sixth-Man and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were chosen by the league’s 14 coaches. Ties were not broken.

2022 SEC Men’s Basketball Postseason Awards:

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn

