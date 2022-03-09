SC Lottery
6-month-old alone for days in hotel room after mother dies of apparent overdose, police say

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (Gray News) – Police in Oregon found a 6-month-old baby “virtually unresponsive” in a hotel room Monday night during a welfare check for the infant’s 28-year-old mother.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the baby had been strapped in a stroller car seat for four days after his mother died from an apparent heroin overdose.

The baby was rushed to the hospital for life-saving treatment. Police say the infant suffered severe dehydration, malnourishment and severe diaper rash.

Hospital officials told police the baby’s condition has improved dramatically since being admitted and is ready to be released to the Oregon Department of Human Services.

Police credit the DHS caseworker who checked on the 28-year-old woman for saving the infant’s life.

The mother’s name has not yet been released.

