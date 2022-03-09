Charleston police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Charleston Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. It happened on March 3 around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Crull Drive

Immediately following the collision, a truck, which police provided a picture for, fled the scene south on Ashley River Road towards downtown Charleston.

“The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital,” Charleston police officials said.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is believed to be an older silver or tan Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab. The collision caused damage to the driver’s side front headlight, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident or about this vehicle is asked to contact the CPD Traffic Division at (843) 965-4084 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843)554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.