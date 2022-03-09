Charleston to spend $250K to help fund memorial of human remains found at Gaillard Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council has approved spending $250,000 to help build a memorial honoring dozens of people of African descent whose remains were found at the Gaillard Center.

Once completed, officials say the memorial will be a fountain consisting of 36 sets of hands, each representing a person whose remains were found in 2013.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said the memorial is a follow-up to when the city interred the remains in 2019 after they were discovered as the city began building the performing arts center.

“Providing a permanent memorial and marker in commemoration of the site, of their lives, of their ancestors, and it’s really going to be a thing a beauty for our city,” Tecklenburg said.

Ruth Wright, 80, makes handmade sweetgrass baskets outside of Charleston City Hall. She said the memorial commemorating these ancestors is a good idea.

“To recognize the people who they find that, you know,” Wright said. “Maybe somebody from the family might come up and find it was their family, and they just, you know, might be thankful for that.”

City council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Coastal Community Foundation on Tuesday.

The city will contribute $250,000 from hospitality funds to build the 3-foot-tall memorial, but a total cost has not been determined yet.

The Coastal Community Foundation will act as the administrator of a fund that will collect and process donations to help build the memorial.

“It will commemorate the 36 individuals with individual sets of hands that will be a part of the fountain and the flow of life, if you will,” Tecklenburg said. “It will be a great place for contemplation and telling the stories.”

Along with the memorial, the city plans to break ground this year on a permanent memorial commemorating the Emmanuel Nine.

The mayor said he hopes the memorial at the Gaillard Center will be completed sometime next year.

