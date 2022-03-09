The Citadel falls at home to USC Upstate, 3-2
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and USC Upstate were locked into a scoreless game into the seventh inning before the Spartans got on the board for a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Score: USC Upstate 3, The Citadel 2
Records: USC Upstate (8-4), The Citadel (8-4)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: USC Upstate leads 12-7
How It Happened
- The Spartans broke the scoreless game in the seventh inning on a two-run, pinch-hit double off the bat of Jeff Taylor.
- The Bulldogs got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Tilo Skole drew a walk and scored on a dropped fly ball in shallow left center.
- Upstate added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a RBI single to the right side from Easton Cullison.
- The Citadel put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth as Cole Simpson singled up the middle and Ryan McCarthy walked. Ben Hutchins followed with a RBI single to left center.
Inside the Box Score
- Devin Beckley was impressive in his second midweek start of the season. The right hander allowed just two hits and struck out six over 6.0 shutout innings.
- George Derrick Floyd entered the game with a pair of runners on in the ninth and struck out the only hitter he faced.
- Ben Hutchins drove in his third run of the season with a base hit in the ninth.
- Julian Parson (1-0) picked up the win in relief after allowing an unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings.
- Chase Matheny (1) tossed the final 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits, to pick up the save.
On Deck
The Bulldogs return to The Joe on March 12-13 for a three-game series against Siena. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
