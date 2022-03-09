The Citadel falls at home to USC Upstate, 3-2

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel and USC Upstate were locked into a scoreless game into the seventh inning before the Spartans got on the board for a 3-2 victory over the Bulldogs Wednesday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: USC Upstate 3, The Citadel 2

Records: USC Upstate (8-4), The Citadel (8-4)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: USC Upstate leads 12-7

How It Happened

The Spartans broke the scoreless game in the seventh inning on a two-run, pinch-hit double off the bat of Jeff Taylor.

The Bulldogs got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Tilo Skole drew a walk and scored on a dropped fly ball in shallow left center.

Upstate added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a RBI single to the right side from Easton Cullison.

The Citadel put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the ninth as Cole Simpson singled up the middle and Ryan McCarthy walked. Ben Hutchins followed with a RBI single to left center.

Inside the Box Score

Devin Beckley was impressive in his second midweek start of the season. The right hander allowed just two hits and struck out six over 6.0 shutout innings.

George Derrick Floyd entered the game with a pair of runners on in the ninth and struck out the only hitter he faced.

Ben Hutchins drove in his third run of the season with a base hit in the ninth.

Julian Parson (1-0) picked up the win in relief after allowing an unearned run on one hit over 2.2 innings.

Chase Matheny (1) tossed the final 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits, to pick up the save.

On Deck

The Bulldogs return to The Joe on March 12-13 for a three-game series against Siena. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.